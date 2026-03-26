Historic Bill for Frontier Nagaland: A New Dawn

On Thursday, Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton introduced a significant bill in the Assembly aimed at setting up the Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority (FNTA), an interim administrative body designed for the eastern districts of the state.

Although specific details of the bill's provisions were not disclosed, Assembly Speaker Sharingain Longkumer announced that its consideration and passage would be discussed on Friday. This development is noteworthy as it stems from a recently signed memorandum of agreement between the government of India, the state government, and the Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation (ENPO).

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, who lauded the agreement during the state Budget presentation, acknowledged the Union government's contribution, emphasizing the government's commitment to enhancing governance in the eastern districts. The State has allocated Rs 100.57 crore for the FNTA, marking a significant step towards addressing long-standing developmental concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)