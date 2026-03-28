Over 60 countries include migrants in national health policies and laws; WHO data shows

The World Health Organization (WHO) has reported a significant global shift in how countries are addressing the health needs of refugees and migrants, as new data reveals that more than 60 countries—around two-thirds of those surveyed—now include migrants in their national health policies and laws.

The findings, based on data from 93 Member States, establish the first global baseline for tracking progress toward inclusive, migrant-responsive health systems—marking a turning point in global health governance.

Over 1 Billion People on the Move

Migration has become a defining feature of the modern world, with over 1 billion people—more than one in eight globally—living as refugees or migrants.

These populations move for a wide range of reasons, including conflict, climate disasters, economic opportunities, education, and family reunification. However, despite their scale and contribution to societies, migrants often face systemic barriers to accessing healthcare, including:

Limited legal access to services

Language and cultural barriers

Increased exposure to infectious and chronic diseases

Mental health challenges

Unsafe working and living conditions

WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stressed that inclusive healthcare is not only a moral imperative but also a strategic necessity.

“Health systems are only truly universal when they serve everyone,” he said, highlighting that migrants are not just recipients of care but also health workers, caregivers, and contributors to society .

Inclusion Strengthens Health Systems and Economies

The report underscores that investing in migrant health delivers wide-ranging economic and social benefits, including:

Stronger public health systems

Improved pandemic preparedness

Reduced long-term healthcare costs

Better economic integration and workforce participation

Countries are increasingly adopting evidence-based approaches, even in politically sensitive contexts, signalling a shift toward pragmatic and data-driven policymaking.

Real-world examples highlighted in the report include:

Expanded migrant health insurance coverage in Thailand

Cross-cultural healthcare mediation in Belgium

Inclusion of migrant representatives in health governance in Chile

These case studies demonstrate that inclusive policies can be successfully implemented across diverse regions and systems.

Persistent Gaps Highlight Urgent Challenges

Despite progress, the report identifies critical gaps that continue to hinder full inclusion:

Only 37% of countries collect and analyse migration-related health data

Just 42% include migrants in emergency preparedness and disaster response plans

Fewer than 40% train health workers in culturally responsive care

Only 30% run campaigns to counter misinformation and discrimination

Migrants in irregular situations and displaced populations remain least covered

Migrants are still underrepresented in health governance and decision-making

These gaps highlight the need for more comprehensive and coordinated policy action.

Digital Health: A Game-Changer for Continuity of Care

Complementing policy progress, WHO is advancing digital solutions to address one of the most persistent challenges faced by migrants—fragmented health records across borders.

In a landmark move, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) has become the first international organization to join WHO’s Global Digital Health Certification Network (GDHCN).

This platform enables:

Secure verification of health documents across countries

Portable digital health records for migrants

Improved continuity of care in cross-border settings

Greater data security and privacy protection

The collaboration is expected to significantly enhance healthcare access for mobile populations, particularly in humanitarian and low-connectivity environments.

Toward a More Connected and Resilient Global Health System

WHO has called on governments and partners to accelerate progress by:

Embedding migrants into all national health policies

Strengthening migration health data systems

Coordinating across sectors such as housing, education, and employment

Tailoring healthcare strategies to different migrant groups

Expanding culturally sensitive healthcare training

Combating misinformation and discrimination

Increasing sustainable financing for inclusive health systems

The organisation also reaffirmed its commitment to working with global partners—including IOM, UNHCR, and the World Bank—to advance rights-based, inclusive health systems.

A Defining Moment for Global Health Equity

The convergence of policy inclusion and digital innovation marks a new phase in global health—one that recognises migration as a central component of modern societies rather than a peripheral issue.

By combining inclusive policies with interoperable digital infrastructure, WHO is laying the groundwork for a more resilient, equitable, and globally connected health system—capable of serving populations wherever they move.