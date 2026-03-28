Over 60 countries include migrants in national health policies and laws; WHO data shows
Migration has become a defining feature of the modern world, with over 1 billion people—more than one in eight globally—living as refugees or migrants.
The World Health Organization (WHO) has reported a significant global shift in how countries are addressing the health needs of refugees and migrants, as new data reveals that more than 60 countries—around two-thirds of those surveyed—now include migrants in their national health policies and laws.
The findings, based on data from 93 Member States, establish the first global baseline for tracking progress toward inclusive, migrant-responsive health systems—marking a turning point in global health governance.
Over 1 Billion People on the Move
Migration has become a defining feature of the modern world, with over 1 billion people—more than one in eight globally—living as refugees or migrants.
These populations move for a wide range of reasons, including conflict, climate disasters, economic opportunities, education, and family reunification. However, despite their scale and contribution to societies, migrants often face systemic barriers to accessing healthcare, including:
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Limited legal access to services
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Language and cultural barriers
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Increased exposure to infectious and chronic diseases
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Mental health challenges
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Unsafe working and living conditions
WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stressed that inclusive healthcare is not only a moral imperative but also a strategic necessity.
“Health systems are only truly universal when they serve everyone,” he said, highlighting that migrants are not just recipients of care but also health workers, caregivers, and contributors to society .
Inclusion Strengthens Health Systems and Economies
The report underscores that investing in migrant health delivers wide-ranging economic and social benefits, including:
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Stronger public health systems
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Improved pandemic preparedness
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Reduced long-term healthcare costs
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Better economic integration and workforce participation
Countries are increasingly adopting evidence-based approaches, even in politically sensitive contexts, signalling a shift toward pragmatic and data-driven policymaking.
Real-world examples highlighted in the report include:
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Expanded migrant health insurance coverage in Thailand
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Cross-cultural healthcare mediation in Belgium
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Inclusion of migrant representatives in health governance in Chile
These case studies demonstrate that inclusive policies can be successfully implemented across diverse regions and systems.
Persistent Gaps Highlight Urgent Challenges
Despite progress, the report identifies critical gaps that continue to hinder full inclusion:
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Only 37% of countries collect and analyse migration-related health data
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Just 42% include migrants in emergency preparedness and disaster response plans
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Fewer than 40% train health workers in culturally responsive care
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Only 30% run campaigns to counter misinformation and discrimination
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Migrants in irregular situations and displaced populations remain least covered
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Migrants are still underrepresented in health governance and decision-making
These gaps highlight the need for more comprehensive and coordinated policy action.
Digital Health: A Game-Changer for Continuity of Care
Complementing policy progress, WHO is advancing digital solutions to address one of the most persistent challenges faced by migrants—fragmented health records across borders.
In a landmark move, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) has become the first international organization to join WHO’s Global Digital Health Certification Network (GDHCN).
This platform enables:
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Secure verification of health documents across countries
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Portable digital health records for migrants
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Improved continuity of care in cross-border settings
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Greater data security and privacy protection
The collaboration is expected to significantly enhance healthcare access for mobile populations, particularly in humanitarian and low-connectivity environments.
Toward a More Connected and Resilient Global Health System
WHO has called on governments and partners to accelerate progress by:
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Embedding migrants into all national health policies
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Strengthening migration health data systems
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Coordinating across sectors such as housing, education, and employment
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Tailoring healthcare strategies to different migrant groups
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Expanding culturally sensitive healthcare training
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Combating misinformation and discrimination
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Increasing sustainable financing for inclusive health systems
The organisation also reaffirmed its commitment to working with global partners—including IOM, UNHCR, and the World Bank—to advance rights-based, inclusive health systems.
A Defining Moment for Global Health Equity
The convergence of policy inclusion and digital innovation marks a new phase in global health—one that recognises migration as a central component of modern societies rather than a peripheral issue.
By combining inclusive policies with interoperable digital infrastructure, WHO is laying the groundwork for a more resilient, equitable, and globally connected health system—capable of serving populations wherever they move.