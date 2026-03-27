Controversy as Mamata Banerjee's Video Sparks Election Debate
The Election Commission has requested a factual report on a video showing Mamata Banerjee allegedly threatening CRPF personnel. The incident occurred at Nandaprasad Girls' High School ground in Darjeeling. The commission has tasked the West Bengal CEO to investigate and verify the video's authenticity and details.
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- India
In a developing controversy, the Election Commission has taken action by demanding a detailed report concerning a recent video. The footage allegedly displays West Bengal's Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, issuing threats towards personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).
The incident reportedly took place at Nandaprasad Girls' High School ground in Darjeeling, where Banerjee urged women and girls to remain vigilant at polling booths. Furthermore, she allegedly encouraged the use of kitchen equipment to handle any arising situations.
This development has prompted the Election Commission to assign the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer to scrutinize the video. The CEO, in turn, will coordinate with the district election officer to authenticate the video and compile a comprehensive report.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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