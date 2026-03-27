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Reviving India's Intellectual Heritage: A New Era for Education

West Bengal Governor, R N Ravi, stressed the need for urgent reforms in India's education system to regain its global leadership. Speaking at IIT Kharagpur, he highlighted the colonial influence on education and advocated for implementing the National Education Policy 2020 to foster innovation and critical thinking.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 27-03-2026 22:40 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 22:40 IST
Reviving India's Intellectual Heritage: A New Era for Education
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  • India

Governor R N Ravi of West Bengal expressed concerns over colonial-era impacts on the Indian education system, advocating urgent reforms to restore India's global educational leadership.

During a speech at IIT Kharagpur, he highlighted the nation's low contributions to global intellectual property, despite its potential.

He emphasized the power of knowledge creation, urging the adoption of the National Education Policy 2020 to drive innovation and critical thinking, necessary for India's global resurgence in education.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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