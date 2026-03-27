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Kashmir Legislators Demand Immediate Restoration of Security Escorts

National Conference legislators in Kashmir urgently demand the reinstatement of their security escorts due to significant safety concerns. The removal of these security details has hindered their ability to move freely and carry out their duties. Political tensions rise as Congress questions the timing ahead of the Assembly session.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 27-03-2026 22:40 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 22:40 IST
Kashmir Legislators Demand Immediate Restoration of Security Escorts
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National Conference legislators on Friday urged the government to promptly reinstate their security escort facilities in Kashmir.

The politicians highlighted the significant challenges they face in carrying out their duties due to the removal of these security details, which they said leaves them vulnerable and confined.

Congress has also expressed its concerns, questioning the timing of the security downgrades ahead of the Assembly session.

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