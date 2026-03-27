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Rupali Chakankar Steps Down Amid Controversy Over 'Godman'

NCP leader Rupali Chakankar resigned from her post as Maharashtra women's wing chief amid controversy over her association with rape-accused Ashok Kharat. Despite maintaining her innocence, she stepped down following a discussion with NCP president Sunetra Pawar. Chakankar previously resigned from the Maharashtra State Commission for Women.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-03-2026 22:39 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 22:39 IST
Rupali Chakankar Steps Down Amid Controversy Over 'Godman'
Rupali Chakankar
  • Country:
  • India

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Rupali Chakankar has resigned from her position as the leader of the Maharashtra women's wing, following accusations of her association with Ashok Kharat, a self-styled 'godman' facing rape charges.

Chakankar announced her resignation in a social media post after a phone discussion with NCP president Sunetra Pawar. She clarified her innocence regarding Kharat's alleged wrongdoings, insisting she had no involvement in his financial activities.

The controversy stemmed from media allegations against her, which Chakankar described as unfounded and painful. The case has led her to also resign as chairman of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women. Kharat, meanwhile, continues to face serious allegations, with multiple FIRs registered against him.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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