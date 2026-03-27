Telangana's Strategic Moves in Fuel Management amid Global Uncertainty
Telangana's government, led by CM A Revanth Reddy, is actively managing the fuel supply situation. Measures include district committees to combat black marketing and initiatives promoting electric vehicles by waiving registration fees and road tax.
- Country:
- India
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy confirmed on Friday that proactive measures are in place to manage the state's fuel supplies, amid increasing global tensions affecting oil markets.
In a video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi concerning the situation in West Asia, Reddy detailed the formation of a state-level committee led by Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao. This committee is tasked with continuously monitoring the availability of petrol, diesel, and gas to prevent black marketing and ensure an adequate supply, especially for essential services like hospitals and schools.
The administration is also tackling misinformation about fuel shortages on social media. In a move towards sustainable alternatives, the government is encouraging electric vehicle adoption by offering incentives such as waived registration fees and road taxes. Plans are underway to retrofit Hyderabad's petrol and diesel autos and introduce electric buses in the state-run RTC fleet.
ALSO READ
Delhi Boosts LPG Allocation to Prevent Shortages and Black Marketing
PM Modi warns miscreants against taking advantage of crisis, asks state governments to check black marketing, hoarding.
Crackdown on LPG Black Marketing: Haryana's Zero-Tolerance Stance
Uttar Pradesh Cracks Down on LPG Black Marketing: Over 12,000 Inspections Conducted
Haryana Cracks Down on Cooking Gas Black Marketing