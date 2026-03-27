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Telangana's Strategic Moves in Fuel Management amid Global Uncertainty

Telangana's government, led by CM A Revanth Reddy, is actively managing the fuel supply situation. Measures include district committees to combat black marketing and initiatives promoting electric vehicles by waiving registration fees and road tax.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-03-2026 22:40 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 22:40 IST
Telangana's Strategic Moves in Fuel Management amid Global Uncertainty
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Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy confirmed on Friday that proactive measures are in place to manage the state's fuel supplies, amid increasing global tensions affecting oil markets.

In a video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi concerning the situation in West Asia, Reddy detailed the formation of a state-level committee led by Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao. This committee is tasked with continuously monitoring the availability of petrol, diesel, and gas to prevent black marketing and ensure an adequate supply, especially for essential services like hospitals and schools.

The administration is also tackling misinformation about fuel shortages on social media. In a move towards sustainable alternatives, the government is encouraging electric vehicle adoption by offering incentives such as waived registration fees and road taxes. Plans are underway to retrofit Hyderabad's petrol and diesel autos and introduce electric buses in the state-run RTC fleet.

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