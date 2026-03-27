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Unveiling Maternal Mortality Trends: A Global Perspective

A 2023 global analysis reveals high maternal death rates in India and sub-Saharan Africa, with a total of 2.4 lakh global deaths. While overall mortality has declined, many countries, including 104 falling short of the SDG target, need urgent action to further reduce mortality rates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 17:40 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 17:40 IST
Unveiling Maternal Mortality Trends: A Global Perspective
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A recent analysis published in The Lancet Obstetrics, Gynaecology, and Women's Health journal has revealed alarming figures for maternal deaths, with India and several sub-Saharan African nations recording the highest rates in 2023. India witnessed 24,700 maternal deaths per one lakh live births, placing it among the nations with the most significant challenges in maternal health.

Despite a positive trend over the last three decades, progress in reducing maternal mortality has stagnated, particularly during the early COVID-19 pandemic years. Globally, maternal deaths totaled 2.4 lakh in 2023, translating to a mortality ratio of 190.5 per one lakh live births, though this is an improvement from the 1990 statistics.

Researchers emphasize the importance of meeting the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) target of under 70 maternal deaths per one lakh live births. With five years until the 2030 deadline, renewed global efforts and investment are crucial for enhancing healthcare systems, improving care access, and ultimately decreasing maternal mortality rates worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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