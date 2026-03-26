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Bridging Borders: Delhi's Initiative to Train Global Healthcare Pros

Delhi Lt Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu called for aligning nursing curricula with international standards to prepare a skilled healthcare workforce for global demands. Highlighting India's demographic advantage, he stressed partnerships with foreign institutions to improve job prospects and bridge the global demand-supply gap in nursing and caregiving.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2026 17:19 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 17:19 IST
Bridging Borders: Delhi's Initiative to Train Global Healthcare Pros
  • Country:
  • India

In an effort to elevate the stature of India's healthcare workforce, Delhi Lt Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu urged nursing colleges to align their curricula with international standards on Thursday. During his visit to Hindu Rao Hospital and Medical College, he emphasized the need for strategic international partnerships.

Sandhu highlighted India's young demographic advantage and urged local institutions to consider collaborations with foreign colleges. This would not only enhance training but potentially bring international funding support. Such measures could significantly benefit ageing global societies facing an urgent demand for caregiving professionals.

By fostering these partnerships, Indian nursing students could gain language proficiency, learn clinical practices, and develop skills in tune with global norms. This initiative promises expanded job prospects abroad and valuable experience that can be reinvested in India's domestic healthcare system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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