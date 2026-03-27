Left Menu

Digital Dangers: Addressing Screen Addiction

TMC MP Derek O'Brien raised concerns in the Rajya Sabha about the rising issue of digital addiction among children and adults. He cited research showing extensive screen time and suggested methods to mitigate the addictive use of mobile phones to improve mental health and reduce suicides linked to this addiction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 20:57 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 20:57 IST
Digital Dangers: Addressing Screen Addiction
  • Country:
  • India

In the Rajya Sabha on Friday, TMC MP Derek O'Brien spotlighted the escalating problem of digital addiction affecting both children and adults. His statement drew on studies indicating that daily screen time can reach up to eight hours, translating to nearly 100 days per year.

O'Brien revealed that 68 countries have taken steps to prevent mobile phones from infiltrating schools due to associated risks like altered sleep patterns, anxiety, and mood swings. Alarmingly, he highlighted that digital addiction contributes to 20,000 child suicides.

O'Brien proposed various corrective actions, including reassessing the impulse to reach for phones, separating from them before bedtime, and fostering mental health discussions. He stressed the importance of these measures and urged government intervention.

TRENDING

1
Intriguing Hospital Heist: Patient Drives Off with Ambulance

Intriguing Hospital Heist: Patient Drives Off with Ambulance

 Pakistan
2
Revolutionizing TV Ratings: India's New Policy for Transparency

Revolutionizing TV Ratings: India's New Policy for Transparency

 India
3
Kerala Youth Urged to Vote in 'My Vote, My Strength' Campaign

Kerala Youth Urged to Vote in 'My Vote, My Strength' Campaign

 India
4
House Vote Looms to End Shutdown Amid Immigration Clash

House Vote Looms to End Shutdown Amid Immigration Clash

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026