Digital Dangers: Addressing Screen Addiction

In the Rajya Sabha on Friday, TMC MP Derek O'Brien spotlighted the escalating problem of digital addiction affecting both children and adults. His statement drew on studies indicating that daily screen time can reach up to eight hours, translating to nearly 100 days per year.

O'Brien revealed that 68 countries have taken steps to prevent mobile phones from infiltrating schools due to associated risks like altered sleep patterns, anxiety, and mood swings. Alarmingly, he highlighted that digital addiction contributes to 20,000 child suicides.

O'Brien proposed various corrective actions, including reassessing the impulse to reach for phones, separating from them before bedtime, and fostering mental health discussions. He stressed the importance of these measures and urged government intervention.