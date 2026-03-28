India's Remarkable Decline in Maternal Mortality: A Global Perspective

India's maternal mortality ratio has dramatically fallen by nearly 80% since 1990, from 508 to 116 per 100,000 live births, according to The Lancet's latest analysis. In 2023, India reported 24,700 maternal deaths, a significant reduction attributed to enhanced healthcare access and interventions.

Despite this progress, the research led by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation indicates that global improvements have slowed, with disparities across regions. The Global Burden of Disease 2023 research highlights uneven progress, noting that many countries struggle to meet the International Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) of reducing maternal mortality to below 70 per 100,000 live births by 2030.

Efforts to reduce maternal mortality must focus on improving antenatal care and addressing complications such as haemorrhage and hypertensive disorders. Renewed commitment and investment are essential as the global community seeks to lower maternal mortality further, building resilience in health systems amidst challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic.