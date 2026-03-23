Revolutionizing Maternal Health: The GARBH-INi Initiative's Impact
Union Minister Jitendra Singh highlights the GARBH-INi initiative, a significant pregnancy cohort study enrolling 12,000 pregnant women to tackle preterm births. This initiative, backed by the Department of Biotechnology, employs advanced research and AI to improve maternal and child health outcomes in India, contributing to neonatal mortality reduction.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2026 20:22 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 20:22 IST
- Country:
- India
In a major health development, Union Minister Jitendra Singh announced that the GARBH-INi initiative has enrolled 12,000 pregnant women in a study to address preterm births in India.
The Department of Biotechnology leads this pioneering effort, generating a vast repository of biospecimens and ultrasound images to develop AI solutions for reducing neonatal mortality.
The initiative aims to enhance maternal and child health with AI-based dating models, identifying predictors of preterm birth, and establishing tools for early risk assessments, crucial for India's future growth.
(With inputs from agencies.)