Revolutionizing Maternal Health: The GARBH-INi Initiative's Impact

In a major health development, Union Minister Jitendra Singh announced that the GARBH-INi initiative has enrolled 12,000 pregnant women in a study to address preterm births in India.

The Department of Biotechnology leads this pioneering effort, generating a vast repository of biospecimens and ultrasound images to develop AI solutions for reducing neonatal mortality.

The initiative aims to enhance maternal and child health with AI-based dating models, identifying predictors of preterm birth, and establishing tools for early risk assessments, crucial for India's future growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)