Left Menu

Revolutionizing Maternal Health: The GARBH-INi Initiative's Impact

Union Minister Jitendra Singh highlights the GARBH-INi initiative, a significant pregnancy cohort study enrolling 12,000 pregnant women to tackle preterm births. This initiative, backed by the Department of Biotechnology, employs advanced research and AI to improve maternal and child health outcomes in India, contributing to neonatal mortality reduction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2026 20:22 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 20:22 IST
Revolutionizing Maternal Health: The GARBH-INi Initiative's Impact
  • Country:
  • India

In a major health development, Union Minister Jitendra Singh announced that the GARBH-INi initiative has enrolled 12,000 pregnant women in a study to address preterm births in India.

The Department of Biotechnology leads this pioneering effort, generating a vast repository of biospecimens and ultrasound images to develop AI solutions for reducing neonatal mortality.

The initiative aims to enhance maternal and child health with AI-based dating models, identifying predictors of preterm birth, and establishing tools for early risk assessments, crucial for India's future growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

 Egypt
2
US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

 Global
3
Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Strait of Hormuz in 48 hours, reports AP.

Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Stra...

 Global
4
Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Nature-Based Solutions for Climate and Disaster Resilience Worldwide

Solar Booms, Jobs Lag: The Mixed Impact of U.S. Green Industrial Policy

World Bank Warns of Soaring Waste Crisis as 2050 Targets Demand Urgent Action

The Price of Going Green: What It Takes for Hydrogen to Transform Industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026