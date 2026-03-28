Karnataka Unveils State-of-the-Art Children's Hospital

The Karnataka government has inaugurated a groundbreaking 450-bed children's hospital at the Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health. The new facility is designed to deliver cutting-edge care, according to Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil.

Patil described the hospital as the nation's first government-run pediatric super-speciality center, stressing that it will extend its advanced services to children from neighboring states as well. He encouraged the public to utilize the hospital's amenities, noting that full-quality healthcare is uniquely available in government-run institutions.

The state has rapidly developed its healthcare landscape, achieving 90% of its goal to establish medical colleges in every district, with plans to launch similar institutes like the Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences in Mysuru and Kalaburagi. A Rs 100 crore children's hospital in Kalaburagi is also underway, reflecting Karnataka's focus on universal health care access.