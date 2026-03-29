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Odisha's Success in Maoist Surrenders: A Turning Point

Odisha DGP YB Khurania reported the surrender of 77 Maoists from January 2025 to March. Additionally, 23 surrendered in Chhattisgarh during this period. In joint security efforts, 27 Maoists were neutralized, with significant action in the Nuapada and Gariaband districts. Active efforts continue to persuade remaining Maoists to surrender.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 29-03-2026 17:49 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 17:49 IST
Odisha's Success in Maoist Surrenders: A Turning Point
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During a briefing in Kandhamal district, Odisha DGP YB Khurania revealed that 77 Maoists have surrendered to state police from January 2025 to March. This news highlights an ongoing effort by local authorities to curb insurgency in the region.

Khurania further disclosed that joint operations with Chhattisgarh police have led to additional surrender of 23 Maoists across state lines and the elimination of 27 insurgents, underscoring the effectiveness of these coordinated security efforts.

The DGP emphasized the government's robust surrender and rehabilitation policy, urging remaining Maoists to abandon violence and return to society. Khurania warned, however, that continued resistance will prompt necessary action from security forces in regions like Kandhamal, Rayagada, and Nuapada.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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