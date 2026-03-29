Afghanistan Reels Under Nature's Fury

Severe weather, including flooding, landslides, and thunderstorms, has claimed the lives of 17 people and injured 26 in Afghanistan over the past 24 hours, officials reported. Predicted heavy rainfall may result in further casualties as the National Disaster Management Authority continues to assess the affected regions.

Thirteen provinces, mainly in western, central, and northwestern Afghanistan, have been impacted, with 147 homes destroyed and significant damage to infrastructure, including roads and irrigation canals, authorities stated. In total, the adverse weather has affected 530 families.

Afghanistan faces heightened vulnerability to extreme weather events, worsened by ongoing conflict, economic struggles, deforestation, and climate change. The disaster management authority has warned residents to avoid flood-prone areas, encouraging readiness for potential further flooding incidents.