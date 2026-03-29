Blaze Erupts at Delhi Plastic Factory

A significant fire erupted at a plastic factory in the Bawana industrial area of outer Delhi on Sunday afternoon, according to the Delhi Fire Services.

The blaze was first reported at 4:30 PM at the Sector-5 unit near Samosa Chowk. The intensity of the fire prompted an urgent response involving three water tenders and two water bowsers.

Officials quickly escalated the response, dispatching additional fire tenders to the scene. Despite the severity of the fire, there have been no reported injuries, providing some relief amidst the chaos.

(With inputs from agencies.)