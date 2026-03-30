Empowering Women's Health: Organon Unveils 2026 Her Health Grant Recipients
Organon Asia Pacific announces the 2026 Her Health Grant recipients, boosting women's health initiatives in the region. Five organizations across Australia, India, Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam receive grants to enhance women's health services, focusing on menopause, adolescent decision-making, family planning, and contraceptive access in underserved communities.
- Country:
- Australia
Organon Asia Pacific Cluster has revealed the latest round of Her Health Grant recipients for 2026, making strides in advancing women's health throughout the region. This initiative focuses on enhancing access, equity, and informed choice for women and girls, addressing prevailing unmet healthcare needs.
This cycle saw five notable non-profits from Australia, India, Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam honored with grants. These projects aim to tackle pressing issues such as menopause care, adolescent sexual health education, and contraceptive access within underserved communities. Their community-driven models highlight significant expertise and innovative approaches to improving health outcomes.
Managing Director, Andreas Daugaard Jørgensen, emphasized the program's contribution to addressing fast-growing healthcare demands in the Asia Pacific, saying that these grants underscore community leadership and practical advocacy. Organon's commitment to meaningful, sustainable health improvements is set to create positive, lasting changes for women across the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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