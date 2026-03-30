HLL Lifecare's Milestone: ISO Certification Elevates Pharmacy Network

HLL Lifecare Limited, a prominent public sector enterprise under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, has been awarded the ISO 9001:2015 certification for its retail pharmacy operations.

This certification aims to enhance standardisation, consistency, and transparency across HLL's extensive network of 239 retail centers, which includes AMRIT Pharmacies, AMRIT Opticals, HLL Pharmacy & Surgicals, and HLL Opticals.

The accolade comes as HLL commemorates its diamond Jubilee and the 10th anniversary of AMRIT (Affordable Medicines and Reliable Implants for Treatment), noted for expanding affordable healthcare solutions across 24 states and five union territories in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)