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HLL Lifecare's Milestone: ISO Certification Elevates Pharmacy Network

HLL Lifecare Limited has received ISO 9001:2015 certification, enhancing its retail pharmacy network's standardisation and transparency. This achievement coincides with its diamond Jubilee and AMRIT's 10th anniversary. HLL's network serves millions with affordable medicines across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 30-03-2026 16:01 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 16:01 IST
HLL Lifecare's Milestone: ISO Certification Elevates Pharmacy Network
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HLL Lifecare Limited, a prominent public sector enterprise under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, has been awarded the ISO 9001:2015 certification for its retail pharmacy operations.

This certification aims to enhance standardisation, consistency, and transparency across HLL's extensive network of 239 retail centers, which includes AMRIT Pharmacies, AMRIT Opticals, HLL Pharmacy & Surgicals, and HLL Opticals.

The accolade comes as HLL commemorates its diamond Jubilee and the 10th anniversary of AMRIT (Affordable Medicines and Reliable Implants for Treatment), noted for expanding affordable healthcare solutions across 24 states and five union territories in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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