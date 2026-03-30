Call for Stricter Anti-Dumping Measures to Shield India's Seamless Pipe Industry
The Seamless Tube Manufacturers Association of India raised concerns over increased imports of Chinese seamless pipes, urging the government to impose stricter anti-dumping measures. The influx, linked to unfair practices and quality issues, threatens domestic production and critical infrastructure projects, necessitating immediate regulatory action.
- Country:
- India
The Seamless Tube Manufacturers Association of India (STMAI) has voiced significant concerns about the escalating imports of seamless pipes from China over the past several years. The association has called for the Indian government to implement stricter anti-dumping measures to safeguard the domestic seamless pipe industry, crucial for the nation's infrastructure development.
STMAI President Shiv Kumar Singhal highlighted that despite existing safeguard measures, imported Chinese pipes continue to flood the Indian market. Singhal alleged that certain importers were employing underhand tactics such as over-invoicing to bypass taxes and duties, bringing in low-quality products that compromise safety and fair trade practices.
He warned that if the current trend persists without stringent enforcement, it could severely affect domestic manufacturers and endanger critical infrastructure projects. The Indian seamless pipe industry, with a production capacity of 1.95 million metric tonnes, faces a domestic demand of around 1.32 million metric tonnes, underscoring the need for urgent governmental intervention.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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