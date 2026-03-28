Maharashtra Secures Healthcare Investments at PULSE 2026
The Maharashtra government signed 15 MoUs in healthcare at the PULSE 2026 conference, attracting Rs 720 crore in investments. Key MoUs include Nipro Pharmapackaging's Rs 200 crore expansion. These agreements aim to boost healthcare infrastructure, with strategic partnerships enhancing overall services in the state.
- Country:
- India
The Maharashtra government made significant strides in the healthcare sector by signing 15 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) at the PULSE 2026 conference, including deals expected to bring in Rs 720 crore in investments.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis hailed the conference as a promising investment scenario for Maharashtra, highlighting strategic partnerships that will bolster healthcare infrastructure across the state.
Major commitments included Nipro Pharmapackaging's Rs 200 crore expansion and Pharmax's Rs 470 crore investment in the forthcoming Bulk Drug Park, a project developed under a public-private partnership model in collaboration with the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC).
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Andhra Assembly unanimously passes resolution asking Centre to accord legal sanctity, legitimacy for greenfield city Amaravati as capital.
Telangana's Massive Investment Push: 44 MoUs Signed
Cloning's Genetic Dilemma: Lessons from a Two-Decade Mouse Study
Mouse Cloning Sparks Genetic Mutation Concerns
Cloning's Limit: Mouse Study Unveils Fatal Genetic Mutations