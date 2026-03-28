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AAP's Healthcare Revolution: A Glimpse Into Punjab's New Era of Aam Aadmi Clinics

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal inaugurate 109 new Aam Aadmi Clinics, expanding free healthcare access to 990 clinics in Punjab. Kejriwal emphasizes AAP's commitment to welfare schemes, while contrasting with BJP governance in Delhi. New clinics, electricity, and infrastructure improvements highlight AAP's governance successes in Punjab.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Fatehgarhsahib | Updated: 28-03-2026 19:25 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 19:25 IST
AAP's Healthcare Revolution: A Glimpse Into Punjab's New Era of Aam Aadmi Clinics
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The Aam Aadmi Party has taken a significant leap in public healthcare expansion in Punjab, with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal inaugurating 109 new Aam Aadmi Clinics. This move pushes the total count to 990 clinics, providing free medicines and tests.

Kejriwal highlighted welfare initiatives, including a plan to deposit Rs 1,000 monthly into Punjab women's accounts, drawing comparisons between their governance in Delhi and Punjab versus the BJP's policies.

Upcoming initiatives like the 'Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna' and free electricity access demonstrate AAP's commitment to public welfare, marking a stark contrast to rival political parties.

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