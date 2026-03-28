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Healthcare Innovations and Legal Battles: A Week in Review

This week in health news, significant developments included Kodiak Sciences' eye drug reaching late-stage success, Eli Lilly's eczema treatment proving effective long-term, and the FDA's approval of Novo Nordisk's diabetes injection. Meanwhile, legal challenges arose over assisted dying in Britain and misleading practices by Panera Bread.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2026 18:27 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 18:27 IST
Healthcare Innovations and Legal Battles: A Week in Review
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In the latest healthcare updates, Kodiak Sciences saw a significant rise in its shares following the successful late-stage trial of their experimental eye drug Zenkuda, designed to treat diabetic retinopathy. Meanwhile, Eli Lilly reported sustained success for its eczema treatment over a four-year study period, bringing long-term relief to sufferers of this skin condition.

Separately, Rocket Pharmaceuticals faced a drop in its share value despite obtaining FDA approval for a groundbreaking gene therapy targeting a rare pediatric immune disorder. This highlights ongoing challenges in aligning investor expectations with clinical successes for groundbreaking treatments.

On the legislative front, Britain's efforts to legalize assisted dying faced setbacks, reflecting ongoing debates about end-of-life rights across the globe. In consumer health news, Panera Bread faces legal challenges over allegedly misleading practices concerning their meat products.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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