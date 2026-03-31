Pharmac Expands Access to Cystic Fibrosis Treatments, Ending Age Limits for Children

In a landmark decision for rare disease treatment in New Zealand, Pharmac will expand access to life-changing cystic fibrosis medicines from 1 April 2026, removing age restrictions and funding a new generation therapy—significantly improving outcomes for patients and easing long-standing financial and emotional burdens on families.

Associate Health Minister David Seymour confirmed that the move will make Trikafta, Kalydeco, and a newly funded treatment, Alyftrek, available to all eligible patients based on clinical need rather than age.

Major Policy Shift: From Age-Based Access to Clinical Need

From 1 April, Pharmac will implement sweeping changes:

Trikafta access expanded to all eligible children, removing the previous age threshold of six years

Kalydeco access widened to all patients with an eligible diagnosis

Alyftrek funded for the first time, introducing an additional treatment option

This marks a fundamental shift in policy—from restrictive, age-based criteria to a clinician-led model, allowing doctors to prescribe treatments based on individual patient needs.

“Children can now access these treatments as soon as clinically appropriate,” Mr Seymour said. “Waiting for age thresholds is not viable when cystic fibrosis begins causing damage early in life.”

Life-Changing Therapies with Proven Impact

Cystic fibrosis (CF) is a progressive genetic condition that primarily affects the lungs and digestive system, often leading to severe complications from an early age. Breakthrough therapies like Trikafta and Kalydeco are widely recognised for transforming CF care by targeting the underlying genetic defect rather than just managing symptoms.

International clinical data shows that these therapies can:

Improve lung function significantly

Reduce hospitalisations and respiratory infections

Enhance quality of life and life expectancy

For many patients, access to these medicines represents a shift from chronic disease management to long-term health stabilisation.

Ending a Costly and Inequitable Gap

Until now, families of children under six faced stark choices:

Wait until eligibility criteria were met

Pay hundreds of thousands of dollars annually for private treatment

Relocate overseas to access funded care

The removal of age restrictions effectively closes this gap, ensuring equitable access regardless of age or financial capacity.

“This decision ends an inequity that has affected families for years,” Mr Seymour said. “No parent should have to choose between financial hardship and their child’s health.”

Community-Driven Decision Making

The policy change follows a public consultation launched by Pharmac in January 2026, which received overwhelmingly positive feedback from patients, clinicians, and advocacy groups.

Officials have highlighted the decision as a model of collaborative policymaking, where engagement with the cystic fibrosis community directly shaped funding outcomes.

“This shows what’s possible when Pharmac works alongside patients,” Mr Seymour noted.

Health System Benefits Beyond Patients

While the immediate impact will be felt by individuals and families, the decision is also expected to deliver broader system-wide benefits:

Reduced demand on hospital services due to fewer complications

Lower long-term healthcare costs through early intervention

Improved workforce participation for patients and caregivers

By enabling earlier and more effective treatment, the policy aligns with a preventive healthcare approach—keeping patients healthier for longer while easing pressure on the wider health system.

Expanding the Treatment Landscape with Alyftrek

The inclusion of Alyftrek introduces a new therapeutic option, potentially offering:

Alternative treatment pathways for patients with varying genetic profiles

Greater flexibility for clinicians in tailoring care

Increased competition and innovation within the treatment market

A Turning Point in Rare Disease Access

The decision represents one of the most significant expansions of funded access to rare disease medicines in New Zealand in recent years. It signals a broader shift toward patient-centred, outcomes-driven healthcare policy, particularly in high-impact conditions like cystic fibrosis.

As implementation begins, the focus will turn to ensuring smooth clinical uptake and equitable access across the country.

For families affected by cystic fibrosis, however, the change is immediate and profound—transforming what was once a limited and uncertain pathway into one of timely, accessible, and life-changing care.