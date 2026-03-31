U.S. Continues to Cripple Iranʼs Capabilities, Says Top General

Top U.S. General Dan Caine, newly appointed chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, announced ongoing actions against Iran. Addressing reporters, Caine stressed the United States' commitment to debilitating Iran's military capabilities.

Under his leadership, initiatives have intensified to counter Iranian threats, deploying strategic measures in the region.

General Caine's comments reflect a consistent U.S. military strategy, underscoring the nation's determined approach to maintaining stability and security against perceived aggressions.

(With inputs from agencies.)