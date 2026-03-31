U.S. Continues to Cripple Iranʼs Capabilities, Says Top General
Top U.S. General Dan Caine informed reporters about ongoing U.S. efforts to weaken Iran’s military capabilities. As the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, he emphasized the strategic initiatives targeting Iran’s assets to ensure national and global security, signaling an unwavering stance from the U.S. military.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 31-03-2026 17:54 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 17:54 IST
- Country:
- United States
Top U.S. General Dan Caine, newly appointed chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, announced ongoing actions against Iran. Addressing reporters, Caine stressed the United States' commitment to debilitating Iran's military capabilities.
Under his leadership, initiatives have intensified to counter Iranian threats, deploying strategic measures in the region.
General Caine's comments reflect a consistent U.S. military strategy, underscoring the nation's determined approach to maintaining stability and security against perceived aggressions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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