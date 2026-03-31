Italy's Population Stabilization: A New Demographic Era

Italy's population, after 12 years of decline, has stabilized, thanks primarily to immigration, reports the national statistics agency ISTAT. Despite low birth rates, life expectancy continues to climb, reaching notable levels within the European Union.

The country's resident population was recorded at 58.94 million as of January 1, showing little change from the previous year, ISTAT revealed. Positive net migration offsets the ongoing negative natural change, highlighting the aging of the population.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's policies have increased work visas for non-EU citizens, while her administration takes a hard line on undocumented migration. The demographic trends pose challenges to labor markets and public finances, intensifying the need for continued immigration.

(With inputs from agencies.)