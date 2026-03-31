Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP of Electoral Misconduct

In a stern letter addressed to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, TMC leader Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP of attempting to illegitimately alter West Bengal's voter rolls. Banerjee cited a 'coordinated attempt' by the BJP to include non-residents through Form 6 applications, potentially infringing voter rights.

Banerjee's correspondence follows allegations from TMC's national general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee, about the BJP's mass submission of nearly 30,000 applications. She expressed a sense of urgency, calling for the rejection of these applications post the final electoral roll publication on February 28.

Referencing a Supreme Court order, Banerjee warned against the illegal processing of Form 6 applications by administrative officers. She highlighted past patterns in states like Bihar and Maharashtra, urging vigilance against similar electoral manipulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)