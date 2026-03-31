Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP of Electoral Misconduct
In a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner, TMC leader Mamata Banerjee alleges the BJP is illegally altering West Bengal's voter rolls by adding non-residents. Banerjee claims 30,000 Form 6 applications were submitted by the BJP to include out-of-state voters, urging the Election Commission to verify the legitimacy of these applicants.
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In a stern letter addressed to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, TMC leader Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP of attempting to illegitimately alter West Bengal's voter rolls. Banerjee cited a 'coordinated attempt' by the BJP to include non-residents through Form 6 applications, potentially infringing voter rights.
Banerjee's correspondence follows allegations from TMC's national general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee, about the BJP's mass submission of nearly 30,000 applications. She expressed a sense of urgency, calling for the rejection of these applications post the final electoral roll publication on February 28.
Referencing a Supreme Court order, Banerjee warned against the illegal processing of Form 6 applications by administrative officers. She highlighted past patterns in states like Bihar and Maharashtra, urging vigilance against similar electoral manipulations.
(With inputs from agencies.)