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Blaze Averted: Inderlok Fire Contained to Upper Floors

A fire broke out on the third floor of a residential building in Delhi's Inderlok area, but was contained to the upper floor without injuries. Quick action by the Delhi Fire Services prevented a major tragedy, as the ground floor housed a scrap unit. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2026 17:55 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 17:55 IST
Blaze Averted: Inderlok Fire Contained to Upper Floors
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  • India

A blaze erupted on the third floor of a residential building in the Inderlok area of northwest Delhi, but was swiftly contained by emergency services.

The Delhi Fire Services received the alert at approximately 3:25 pm and promptly dispatched three fire tenders to the location. The quick response prevented what could have been a significant catastrophe as the ground floor housed a scrap unit with a moulding machine.

The fire was restricted to the upper floor, sparing the building from extensive damage. Fortunately, no casualties or injuries were reported, as residents were out during the incident. Authorities suspect a short circuit as the potential cause, though investigations are still ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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