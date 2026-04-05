Delhi Police Dismantles Major Counterfeit Medicine Operation

In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police have dismantled an interstate ring involved in the production and distribution of counterfeit life-saving medications. Six individuals have been apprehended, and counterfeit medicines worth approximately Rs 2 crore have been confiscated, an official reported on Sunday.

The investigation also uncovered a complex network of fake GST firms utilized to generate fraudulent invoices and launder the proceeds of the illicit trade, with police estimating the fake billing at nearly Rs 50 crore. The operation manufactured counterfeit Schedule-H drugs for chronic conditions like diabetes and hypertension, posing serious health risks.

The investigation tracked the origins to an illegal pharmaceutical facility in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, currently being searched by authorities. Equipment and raw materials for drug manufacturing were also seized, indicating the high sophistication level of the operation. The case continues to unfold, with further investigations underway.