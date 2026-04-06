Strict Silence Period Imposed Before Kerala Assembly Polls

Dr Rathan U Kelkar, the Chief Electoral Officer of Kerala, has announced strict measures leading up to the Assembly elections scheduled for April 9.

A mandatory silence period will begin 48 hours before polling, halting all election campaigns and related activities. This measure, designed to ensure a fair electoral process, is enforced under Section 126 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

During this time, public meetings, rallies, and media broadcasts showcasing election content are prohibited. Political ads require prior approval from the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee.

(With inputs from agencies.)