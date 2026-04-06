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Strict Silence Period Imposed Before Kerala Assembly Polls

Dr Rathan U Kelkar, CEO of Kerala, announced the imposition of a strict silence period starting 48 hours before polling for the Assembly elections on April 9. The period prohibits election-related activities, aiming to ensure fair elections. Prior MCMC approval is needed for political ads during this time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 06-04-2026 22:04 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 22:04 IST
Strict Silence Period Imposed Before Kerala Assembly Polls
election
  • Country:
  • India

Dr Rathan U Kelkar, the Chief Electoral Officer of Kerala, has announced strict measures leading up to the Assembly elections scheduled for April 9.

A mandatory silence period will begin 48 hours before polling, halting all election campaigns and related activities. This measure, designed to ensure a fair electoral process, is enforced under Section 126 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

During this time, public meetings, rallies, and media broadcasts showcasing election content are prohibited. Political ads require prior approval from the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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