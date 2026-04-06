Defamation Case Adjourned as Counsel Fails to Appear

A defamation case against Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, saw an adjournment on Monday as the complainant's lawyer was unable to attend the proceedings.

The MP/MLA court in Sultanpur has rescheduled the hearing for April 17, 2024, following the absence of Vijay Mishra's counsel, Santosh Kumar Pandey, who cited personal commitments.

Filed in October 2018 by Mishra, the case accuses Gandhi of defamation, a charge he surrendered to in February and was released on bail. Gandhi maintains his innocence, stating it is a political ploy.

(With inputs from agencies.)