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Udayan Guha's Financial Growth: TMC Candidate's Wealth on the Rise

The financial portfolio of Udayan Guha, TMC candidate from Dinhata, has seen a notable increase in movable assets by Rs 1.86 crore over five years. His annual income rose to Rs 30.35 lakh in 2024-25. With two pending criminal cases and a political legacy, Guha's affidavit details his diverse wealth assets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 06-04-2026 22:08 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 22:08 IST
Udayan Guha's Financial Growth: TMC Candidate's Wealth on the Rise
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  • India

The financial assets of Udayan Guha, a TMC candidate from Dinhata, have experienced substantial growth in the last five years. According to his 2026 poll affidavit, Guha's movable assets increased by Rs 1.86 crore, showcasing a significant rise in his wealth portfolio.

Guha's annual income for the financial year 2024-25 rose to Rs 30.35 lakh, compared to Rs 16.21 lakh reported in 2021. The affidavit also reveals that he and his spouse possess movable assets worth Rs 4.05 crore and Rs 3.56 crore, respectively. In the 2021 bypolls, Guha had declared assets worth Rs 2.19 crore, with his spouse's assets at Rs 2.76 crore.

Despite this financial growth, Guha's political career is marred by two pending murder cases stemming from his time as a Forward Bloc leader. The 71-year-old continues his political legacy, having previously served as a Forward Bloc MLA and TMC legislator, following in the footsteps of his father, Kamal Guha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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