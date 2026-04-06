Udayan Guha's Financial Growth: TMC Candidate's Wealth on the Rise

The financial assets of Udayan Guha, a TMC candidate from Dinhata, have experienced substantial growth in the last five years. According to his 2026 poll affidavit, Guha's movable assets increased by Rs 1.86 crore, showcasing a significant rise in his wealth portfolio.

Guha's annual income for the financial year 2024-25 rose to Rs 30.35 lakh, compared to Rs 16.21 lakh reported in 2021. The affidavit also reveals that he and his spouse possess movable assets worth Rs 4.05 crore and Rs 3.56 crore, respectively. In the 2021 bypolls, Guha had declared assets worth Rs 2.19 crore, with his spouse's assets at Rs 2.76 crore.

Despite this financial growth, Guha's political career is marred by two pending murder cases stemming from his time as a Forward Bloc leader. The 71-year-old continues his political legacy, having previously served as a Forward Bloc MLA and TMC legislator, following in the footsteps of his father, Kamal Guha.

(With inputs from agencies.)