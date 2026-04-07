Jharkhand's Healthcare Revolution: Meeting Future Needs Today
Jharkhand Health Minister Irfan Ansari announced a plan to enhance the state's healthcare system by appointing 1,200 doctors and 7,500 nurses. The initiative also includes adding 247 ambulances and issuing health guarantee cards. Ansari highlighted the importance of daily exercise, balanced diet, and reducing mobile phone usage.
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- India
In a significant move towards bolstering healthcare in Jharkhand, Health Minister Irfan Ansari on Tuesday revealed plans to recruit approximately 1,200 doctors and 7,500 auxiliary and general nurses.
Addressing a gathering on World Health Day in Ranchi, Ansari detailed the state's goal of improving healthcare accessibility and infrastructure. The initiative includes adding 247 ambulances to the existing fleet.
Additionally, health guarantee cards will soon be introduced. The minister emphasized the importance of health-conscious habits, urging citizens to engage in daily physical activities and limit mobile phone usage to combat modern health challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)