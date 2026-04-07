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Delhi Expands Mission ANMOL for Enhanced Newborn Screening

The Delhi government has increased the reach of its newborn screening programme, Mission ANMOL, to cover 2.5 lakh infants annually. This initiative, led by Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh, aims to enhance early detection and management of congenital disorders in newborns, improving long-term health outcomes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2026 19:25 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 19:25 IST
Delhi Expands Mission ANMOL for Enhanced Newborn Screening
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  • India

The Delhi government has taken a significant step by expanding Mission ANMOL, its newborn screening programme, to cover 2.5 lakh infants annually. Previously, the programme reached around 1.5 lakh infants.

Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh emphasized that this expansion aims to ensure early detection of congenital disorders, which include conditions like congenital hypothyroidism and heart defects, retinopathy of prematurity, and hearing impairments. The move is designed to improve long-term health outcomes for the region's youngest residents.

Under this expanded effort, the Delhi government has approved 148 positions, bolstering the current staff with 60 additional nurses and 15 optometrists. This enhanced staffing is crucial for efficient sample collection, especially for pre-term and critically ill infants, and for coordinating comprehensive care. The programme strives for near-universal newborn screening, underscoring the government's commitment to neonatal healthcare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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