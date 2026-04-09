U.S. Fertility Rates Reach Historic Low: A Two-Decade Decline

The U.S. is witnessing a continuous decline in fertility rates, reaching a historic low last year, new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) indicates. For nearly two decades, fewer women are having children, and many are delaying family planning.

In 2025, approximately 3.6 million babies were born, reflecting a 1% decrease from the previous year. The general fertility rate also decreased, echoing shifts in U.S. childbearing patterns, with younger women showing significant declines in birth rates.

While there has been a slight rise in fertility rates among women in their 30s and 40s, these gains are too modest to offset the decreased rates in women under 30. Notably, teenage fertility rates sharply declined, reaching record lows, according to CDC's provisional data.