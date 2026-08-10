Whistleblower's Pivotal Return: South Sudan Drama Unfolds in Kenya

A South Sudanese whistleblower abducted in Kenya and detained in South Sudan for nearly two months has been released, according to his family. Athorbey Al-Gaddhaffy-Dit, who was taken in June, returned to Nairobi, Kenya, on Saturday and is undergoing medical treatment.

Abducted by masked men after leaving a casino in Nairobi, Gaddhaffy-Dit holds dual citizenship. He had reportedly shared information about South Sudan's corruption in April, which might have led to his abduction.

Despite not initially acknowledging the disappearance, South Sudan dismisses claims of systemic human rights abuses. South Sudanese government spokesperson Ateny Wek Ateny has yet to comment.