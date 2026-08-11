Rhine River Hits Record Lows Amid Intense Heatwave
The Rhine River in Germany has dropped to unprecedented levels due to an ongoing heatwave. This has resulted in many cargo vessels halting operations on the river's southern sections, as reported by the country's inland navigation agency.
- Country:
- Germany
Amid a persistent heatwave gripping Germany, the Rhine River has plummeted to record-low levels, according to the country's inland navigation agency.
The decrease in water levels has significantly impacted cargo vessel operations, leading many owners to cease travel on the southern sections of the river.
This situation underscores the challenges posed by extreme weather conditions on critical European waterways.
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