Health Headlines: From Ebola Breakthroughs to Global Drug Deals

Following Is A Summary Of Current Health News Briefs Fda Probes Anesthesialinked Neurological Complications In Some Patients Of Venezuelan Ancestry The Us Food And Drug Administration Said On Thursday It Is Investigating The Safety Of Sevoflurane And Other General Anesthetics After Reports Of Severe Neurologic Complications And Deaths In Patients Of Maternal Venezuelan Ancestry Following Routine Anesthesia The Agency Said Cases Involving Both Adult And Pediatric Patients Have Been Connected

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced an investigation into severe neurological complications linked to anesthesia in patients of Venezuelan ancestry. This inquiry highlights concerns over the safety of general anesthetics like sevoflurane.

AstraZeneca has signed a significant deal with China's CSPC Pharmaceutical Group valued at $1.77 billion to develop potentially groundbreaking medicines for kidney disease treatment. However, the specific diseases targeted remain unspecified.

A milestone was reached in the Democratic Republic of Congo as the first patient was enrolled in a trial for treating the Bundibugyo Ebola outbreak. Despite progress, challenges remain, including an attack on an Ebola treatment center, causing fatalities and illustrating ongoing difficulties.