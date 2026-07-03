FDA Investigates Sevoflurane Safety Amid Neurologic Concerns

The FDA is examining the safety of sevoflurane, a general anesthetic, after reports linked it to severe neurologic complications and deaths in patients of maternal Venezuelan ancestry. Studies suggest a connection between exposure to the anesthetic and a rare mitochondrial genetic variant, affecting both adult and pediatric patients.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Us Food And Drug Administration Said On Thursday It Is Investigating The Safety Of Sevoflurane And Other General Anesthetics After Reports Of Severe Neurologic Complications And Deaths In Patients Of Maternal Venezuelan Ancestry Following Routine Anesthesia The Agency Said Cases Involving Both Adult And Pediatric Patients Have Been Connected | Updated: 03-07-2026 03:16 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 03:16 IST
FDA Investigates Sevoflurane Safety Amid Neurologic Concerns

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has launched an investigation into the safety of sevoflurane, a commonly used general anesthetic, following reports of severe neurologic complications and fatalities. The incidents reportedly involve patients of maternal Venezuelan ancestry who underwent routine anesthesia.

Scientific studies have linked these cases, which include both adults and children, to exposure to sevoflurane. This inhaled anesthetic is widely utilized in medical procedures.

Researchers have pointed out that the complications may be associated with a rare mitochondrial genetic variant, prompting a focused investigation by the FDA.

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