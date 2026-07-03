FDA Investigates Sevoflurane Safety Amid Neurologic Concerns
The FDA is examining the safety of sevoflurane, a general anesthetic, after reports linked it to severe neurologic complications and deaths in patients of maternal Venezuelan ancestry. Studies suggest a connection between exposure to the anesthetic and a rare mitochondrial genetic variant, affecting both adult and pediatric patients.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has launched an investigation into the safety of sevoflurane, a commonly used general anesthetic, following reports of severe neurologic complications and fatalities. The incidents reportedly involve patients of maternal Venezuelan ancestry who underwent routine anesthesia.
Scientific studies have linked these cases, which include both adults and children, to exposure to sevoflurane. This inhaled anesthetic is widely utilized in medical procedures.
Researchers have pointed out that the complications may be associated with a rare mitochondrial genetic variant, prompting a focused investigation by the FDA.