Current Health Developments: Ebola, Weight-loss Drugs, and Mental Health Funding

Following Is A Summary Of Current Health News Briefs Ebola Outbreak In Congo Still Spreading

The Democratic Republic of Congo is grappling with an ongoing Ebola outbreak, reporting 1,561 confirmed cases and 506 deaths, the World Health Organization indicated. The outbreak, fueled by population movement, remains unchecked with no effective treatment or cure for the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola.

Kailera Therapeutics experienced a 10% drop in shares after its weight-loss drug, despite successful trial outcomes, was linked to high rates of nausea among participants. The drug, HRS-7535, tested in obesity and diabetes patients, faces scrutiny despite reaching primary study goals.

The U.S. Health and Human Services Department has announced over $281 million in grants targeting addiction, overdose, and mental health challenges. Through 15 programs, grants will support treatment, recovery services, and workforce development as part of a wider strategy to address these health issues.