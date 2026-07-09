Geopolitical Conflicts: Impact on IHH Healthcare's Hospital Admissions

Ihh Healthcare Hospitals In India Admitted Fewer Patients From The United Arab Emirates And Saudi Arabia Due To Conflict In The Middle East

IHH Healthcare's hospitals in India have witnessed a decline in patient admissions from the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, according to CEO Prem Kumar Nair. This downturn stems from ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, as discussed at the Reuters NEXT Asia conference in Singapore.

The conflict's ripple effects have also reached IHH's Singapore operations. The company maintains long-term contracts with Middle-Eastern health authorities to manage critical medical cases, complicating its situation. IHH is recognized as one of the world's largest private healthcare groups, managing over 80 hospitals globally, including locations in Malaysia and Turkey.

Business sectors face significant challenges due to the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, as executives cite increased energy prices and disrupted supply chains. The U.S. military's response in the Strait of Hormuz has further strained geopolitical tensions. Despite these adversities, IHH's diverse geographic presence has helped cushion its operations from major impacts.