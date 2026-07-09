WHO Warns Global Cancer Cases Could Reach 35 Million by 2050

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that global cancer cases could climb to nearly 35 million a year by 2050 unless countries take stronger action to improve prevention, diagnosis, treatment and long-term care. The warning comes in the WHO Global Status Report on Cancer 2026, produced jointly with the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), which highlights growing inequalities in cancer care despite progress in several areas of disease control.

According to the report, cancer remains the world's second leading cause of death, claiming more than 26,000 lives every day. Around 20.6 million people are diagnosed with cancer each year, while nearly 10 million people die from the disease annually. WHO said reversing this trend will require health systems to move beyond treating the disease alone and focus more closely on the needs and experiences of patients, families and caregivers.

WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said cancer affects nearly every family in some way and stressed that survival should never depend on a person's income or where they live. He said the disparities identified in the report are the result of policy choices and can be reduced through stronger political commitment and coordinated action.

Access to care remains deeply unequal across countries

The report shows major differences in cancer outcomes between high-income and low-income countries. While 87% of women diagnosed with breast cancer survive for at least five years in high-income countries, survival falls to around 42% in low-income countries. WHO also found that fewer than one-third of countries currently include cancer care within their universal health coverage programmes, leaving millions without access to essential services.

The organisation's first global survey of people affected by cancer revealed that the disease extends far beyond physical illness. At least 45% of patients reported financial hardship, more than half experienced mental health challenges and almost every caregiver described emotional strain, unpaid care responsibilities and social isolation.

Cancer patterns also vary across regions. In 2024, Asia accounted for 50.7% of global cancer cases and 56.5% of cancer deaths, largely reflecting its large population. Europe, despite representing only about 9% of the world's population, accounted for 21% of new cancer cases and 20% of cancer deaths. Many countries across Africa and parts of Asia recorded lower cancer incidence but significantly higher mortality because patients often face delays in diagnosis and limited access to treatment.

Lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide. Among men, lung, prostate and colorectal cancers are the most common, while breast, lung and colorectal cancers account for a large share of cancer cases among women.

Prevention and investment seen as key to future progress

WHO estimates that nearly four in ten cancer cases are linked to preventable risk factors such as tobacco use, alcohol consumption, obesity, physical inactivity, unhealthy diets and infections including human papillomavirus (HPV), hepatitis B, hepatitis C and Helicobacter pylori. The organisation said stronger prevention programmes could significantly reduce the future burden of disease.

The report highlights encouraging progress in several areas. Global tobacco use has declined by 27% since 2010, contributing to lower lung cancer rates in some countries. Vaccination programmes, improved water and sanitation, and better infection control have also reduced several infection-related cancers. Political commitment has strengthened as well, with 82% of countries now operating national cancer control plans, compared with 50% in 2010.

Despite these gains, major treatment gaps remain. Availability of the 20 priority cancer medicines ranges from just 9% to 54% in low- and lower-middle-income countries, compared with 68% to 94% in high-income nations. WHO said these inequalities continue to limit survival for millions of patients. To address these challenges, the report recommends integrating cancer care into universal health coverage, strengthening the health workforce, expanding social protection for patients and families, involving people with lived experience in policy decisions and ensuring that research and innovation focus on equitable access to effective treatments.

WHO said the decisions governments make today will shape the global cancer burden for decades. By investing in prevention, improving access to quality care and placing patients at the centre of health systems, countries can reduce cancer deaths and improve the lives of millions of people around the world.