Serbia to cull 11,000 pigs due to African swine fever, Tanjug reports

Serbian authorities have begun culling 11,000 pigs at a farm in Hrtkovci after an outbreak of African swine fever, with the state to compensate the owners.

Reuters | Serbian Authorities Have Begun Culling | Updated: 09-07-2026 18:15 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 18:15 IST
Serbia to cull 11,000 pigs due to African swine fever, Tanjug reports
  • Country:
  • Serbia

Serbian ​authorities have begun culling ​11,000 pigs ‌at a ​farm in the west of the country following ‌an outbreak of African swine fever (ASF), the Tanjug news agency reported on Wednesday, citing Agriculture ‌Minister Dragan Glamocic. The cull at the farm ‌in the village of Hrtkovci is expected to take several days. Tanjug quoted Glamocic as ⁠saying ​the state would ⁠compensate the farm's owners.

"The pigs are euthanised painlessly ⁠and then safely disposed of," Glamocic was ​quoted as saying. Serbia currently has several active ⁠ASF outbreaks.

Thousands of pigs have already been ⁠culled ​over the past two months in the western Macva region, which borders ⁠Bosnia and Croatia. ASF does not pose a risk to ⁠humans, ⁠but it spreads rapidly among domestic pigs and wild boar.

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