Resurgence of African Swine Fever in Germany's Wildlife
African swine fever (ASF) has resurfaced in a wild boar in eastern Germany's Brandenburg state, marking the first case in over a year. Authorities suspect the virus came from Poland, heightening control measures. ASF poses no threat to humans but is highly contagious among swine.
German authorities have confirmed a case of African swine fever (ASF) in a wild boar in the state of Brandenburg.
This marks the first detected case in the area in over a year, with suspicions that migrating wild boars from Poland may have introduced the virus.
Preventative measures have been intensified in the Uckermark district, although ASF is harmless to humans, it spreads rapidly among pigs and wild boar.