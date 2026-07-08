Resurgence of African Swine Fever in Germany's Wildlife

A Case Of African Swine Fever Asf Has Been Confirmed In A Wild Boar In Eastern Germany

German authorities have confirmed a case of African swine fever (ASF) in a wild boar in the state of Brandenburg.

This marks the first detected case in the area in over a year, with suspicions that migrating wild boars from Poland may have introduced the virus.

Preventative measures have been intensified in the Uckermark district, although ASF is harmless to humans, it spreads rapidly among pigs and wild boar.