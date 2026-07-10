OpenAI's applications chief Fidji Simo to step down
OpenAI's Chief of Applications Fidji Simo will step down from her full-time role and transition to a part-time advisory position after an extended medical leave.
- Country:
- United States
OpenAI's Chief of Applications Fidji Simo said on Thursday she will step down from her full-time role and transition to a part-time advisory position at the ChatGPT maker after an extended medical leave.
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