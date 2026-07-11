Innovative Health Developments: FDA Approvals, New Launches, and Global Health Updates

Recent health news highlights include the FDA approving a wearable blood cancer drug, Novo Nordisk's weekly insulin launch in India, the spread of bird flu in the Philippines, and manufacturing setbacks for Elevar-Hengrui's liver cancer therapy. Other key updates feature a space bioprinting experiment and health risks following Venezuela's earthquakes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Following Is A Summary Of Current Health News Briefs Us Fda Approves Sanofis Wearable Injector Form Of Blood Cancer Drug The Us Food And Drug Administration Said On Friday It Has Approved A Wearable Form Of Sanofis Blood Cancer Drug | Updated: 11-07-2026 02:28 IST | Created: 11-07-2026 02:28 IST
Innovative Health Developments: FDA Approvals, New Launches, and Global Health Updates
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In a series of significant health news updates, the US FDA has approved a novel wearable form of Sanofi's blood cancer drug, Sarclisa. This breakthrough offers multiple myeloma patients a more convenient alternative to traditional intravenous infusions, as this marks the first-ever FDA-approved cancer drug deliverable through an on-body injector.

Novo Nordisk has launched its pioneering weekly insulin injection Awiqli in India, signaling a shift in diabetes treatment by reducing annual injections from 365 to just 52. Meanwhile, manufacturing issues have caused a setback for Elevar Therapeutics and Hengrui, as the FDA denied approval of their liver cancer therapy combination for the third time, citing deficiencies.

On a global scale, an outbreak of highly pathogenic bird flu has been reported in the Philippines, raising concerns over poultry supply and potential human transmission risks. Additionally, the innovative use of a 3D bioprinter on the International Space Station has created human liver, kidney, and cartilage structures, paving the way for future advancements in transplantable tissues.

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