Innovative Health Developments: FDA Approvals, New Launches, and Global Health Updates
Recent health news highlights include the FDA approving a wearable blood cancer drug, Novo Nordisk's weekly insulin launch in India, the spread of bird flu in the Philippines, and manufacturing setbacks for Elevar-Hengrui's liver cancer therapy. Other key updates feature a space bioprinting experiment and health risks following Venezuela's earthquakes.
In a series of significant health news updates, the US FDA has approved a novel wearable form of Sanofi's blood cancer drug, Sarclisa. This breakthrough offers multiple myeloma patients a more convenient alternative to traditional intravenous infusions, as this marks the first-ever FDA-approved cancer drug deliverable through an on-body injector.
Novo Nordisk has launched its pioneering weekly insulin injection Awiqli in India, signaling a shift in diabetes treatment by reducing annual injections from 365 to just 52. Meanwhile, manufacturing issues have caused a setback for Elevar Therapeutics and Hengrui, as the FDA denied approval of their liver cancer therapy combination for the third time, citing deficiencies.
On a global scale, an outbreak of highly pathogenic bird flu has been reported in the Philippines, raising concerns over poultry supply and potential human transmission risks. Additionally, the innovative use of a 3D bioprinter on the International Space Station has created human liver, kidney, and cartilage structures, paving the way for future advancements in transplantable tissues.