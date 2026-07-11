Innovative Health Developments: FDA Approvals, New Launches, and Global Health Updates

Following Is A Summary Of Current Health News Briefs Us Fda Approves Sanofis Wearable Injector Form Of Blood Cancer Drug The Us Food And Drug Administration Said On Friday It Has Approved A Wearable Form Of Sanofis Blood Cancer Drug

In a series of significant health news updates, the US FDA has approved a novel wearable form of Sanofi's blood cancer drug, Sarclisa. This breakthrough offers multiple myeloma patients a more convenient alternative to traditional intravenous infusions, as this marks the first-ever FDA-approved cancer drug deliverable through an on-body injector.

Novo Nordisk has launched its pioneering weekly insulin injection Awiqli in India, signaling a shift in diabetes treatment by reducing annual injections from 365 to just 52. Meanwhile, manufacturing issues have caused a setback for Elevar Therapeutics and Hengrui, as the FDA denied approval of their liver cancer therapy combination for the third time, citing deficiencies.

On a global scale, an outbreak of highly pathogenic bird flu has been reported in the Philippines, raising concerns over poultry supply and potential human transmission risks. Additionally, the innovative use of a 3D bioprinter on the International Space Station has created human liver, kidney, and cartilage structures, paving the way for future advancements in transplantable tissues.