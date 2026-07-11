Witnesses Challenge Official Account of ICE Shooting in Houston

Three Men Who Witnessed The Killing Of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo By A Us Agent In Houston On Tuesday Have Challenged The Explanation Offered By Immigration And Customs Enforcement

In a dramatic development surrounding the fatal shooting of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo by ICE agents in Houston, three witnesses, including Salgado's brother, are contesting the agency's self-defense narrative. Held at the Montgomery Processing Center, the witnesses shared their divergent account through their attorney, Hugo Baldero-Ybera, who called for their immediate release.

The incident, described by ICE as self-defense after Salgado allegedly rammed a van into an officer's car, ignited protests. Over 1,000 residents marched in the heavily Hispanic East End of Houston. Critics, including Salgado's family and Congress members, are demanding an independent investigation as officials confirmed Salgado wasn't the intended arrest target.

However, the probe faces challenges. No bodycam or dashboard footage exists to provide clarity, slowing the inquiry. The Harris County District Attorney has urged the public to share any evidence, while the Trump administration's previous decision to defund bodycam programs for ICE complicates transparency efforts in the investigation.