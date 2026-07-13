Gauteng Targets Over 1,000 Surgeries for Mandela Month Initiative

The Gauteng Department of Health is set to perform more than 1,000 surgeries and clinical procedures during July as part of its annual Mandela Month Surgical Marathon, an initiative designed to reduce waiting lists and improve access to healthcare across the province.

This year's programme marks the fourth edition of the campaign and carries a target of 1,078 surgeries and clinical procedures, exceeding the 806 procedures completed during the 2025 marathon. Health officials say the expanded effort reflects continued investment in strengthening surgical services while ensuring more patients receive treatment without prolonged delays.

A total of 19 public hospitals, including academic, tertiary, regional and district facilities, will participate in the province-wide initiative, making it one of Gauteng's largest coordinated surgical programmes to date. Throughout July, participating hospitals will dedicate additional operating theatre time to help clear backlogs and provide specialist care to patients who have been waiting for procedures.

Wide range of specialist procedures planned across public hospitals

More than 20 medical and surgical specialties will take part in this year's marathon, allowing hospitals to treat patients with a broad range of health conditions. Participating disciplines include ophthalmology, orthopaedics, general surgery, urology, paediatric surgery, cardiothoracic surgery, neurosurgery, ear, nose and throat surgery, obstetrics and gynaecology, breast surgery, plastic and reconstructive surgery, and oncology services.

The planned procedures range from routine but life-changing operations such as cataract removal, hip and knee replacements and hernia repairs to more complex interventions including cochlear implants, penile prosthetic implants, paediatric reconstructive surgery and cardiac procedures.

The department emphasised that each operation represents an opportunity to improve a patient's quality of life by restoring vision, improving mobility, relieving chronic pain or allowing them to return to work, education and family responsibilities after months or even years of waiting for treatment. Civil society organisations including Gift of the Givers, the Islamic Medical Association of South Africa, Operation Healing Hands, and Envision Africa will support the programme by providing specialist medical teams, equipment and essential medical supplies.

Mandela Month campaign highlights healthcare and community service

The Gauteng Department of Health said the Surgical Marathon honours the legacy of former President Nelson Mandela by delivering meaningful healthcare that restores dignity and hope to patients across the province. The initiative also aligns with the national observance of Mandela Month, celebrated under the 2026 theme, "It's still in our hands to combat poverty and inequity." Earlier this month, Cabinet encouraged South Africans to dedicate their time and efforts to community service and nation-building during Mandela Month and on Nelson Mandela International Day, observed annually on 18 July.

Established by the United Nations General Assembly in 2009, Nelson Mandela International Day recognises Mandela's lifelong commitment to justice, equality and public service. Gauteng's expanded surgical campaign reflects that spirit by improving access to essential healthcare while helping thousands of patients move closer to healthier and more productive lives.