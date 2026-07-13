Mandela Month Renews Call for Better Public Service Delivery

South Africa should use Mandela Month as an opportunity to rebuild public trust through better service delivery, stronger accountability and more responsive leadership, according to Acting Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) Director-General Nomonde Mnukwa.

Writing to mark the annual observance of Nelson Mandela's legacy, Mnukwa said Mandela's lifelong commitment to selfless service should continue to guide every public servant. She stressed that the principles of Batho Pele, which place people at the centre of public services, remain essential as government works to improve citizens' daily experiences.

She argued that public confidence is earned through practical results rather than promises, calling on government institutions to deliver services with integrity, professionalism and compassion. Monitoring tools already available across government, including the National Quantitative Tracker Report, should be used more effectively to identify shortcomings and improve performance, she added.

Survey highlights declining public confidence in government services

Mnukwa pointed to findings from the National Quantitative Tracker Report for the fourth quarter of 2025-26, which showed that 79% of respondents believe South Africa is moving in the wrong direction, while only 18% expressed a positive view. She said the figures reflect how citizens judge government based on their everyday experiences, including whether public services function reliably, whether leaders remain visible in communities and whether institutions respond quickly and fairly to people's concerns.

The report also revealed mixed perceptions of service delivery. Around 50% of respondents expressed positive views about access to clean drinking water, 49% approved of solid waste removal services and 47% were satisfied with electricity supply. At the same time, confidence remained much lower in other areas. Only 35% of respondents viewed municipal infrastructure maintenance positively, while just 31% believed communities were adequately consulted on development projects.

Mnukwa said these findings demonstrate that effective governance extends beyond building infrastructure. Consistent maintenance, open communication, responsive institutions and meaningful public participation are equally important in strengthening trust.

Better governance seen as key ahead of local elections

With South Africa preparing for the 2026 Local Government Elections, Mnukwa said rebuilding public confidence must become a sustained priority across every sphere of government. She noted that trust cannot be restored through communication campaigns alone and must instead be supported by visible improvements in public services, stronger accountability and leadership that remains accessible to communities.

The report found that public confidence in political leadership also remains low, with only 29% of respondents believing premiers and mayors are performing effectively, while 27% expressed confidence in ward councillors. Despite these concerns, Mnukwa highlighted encouraging signs of optimism. According to the survey, 51% of South Africans remain proud of their country, and 58% believe the nation has a positive shared future.

She said that optimism provides a foundation for renewal, urging public servants to honour Nelson Mandela's legacy by delivering practical improvements that citizens can see and experience every day. Reliable public services, well-maintained infrastructure and respectful treatment of every citizen, she said, are the measures that will ultimately rebuild confidence in government and strengthen South Africa's democracy.