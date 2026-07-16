Talent Crunch: Chinese Drugmakers' Global Ambitions Hit Snags

Leading Chinese pharmaceutical companies, including Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals and CanSino Biologics, are grappling with a shortage of internationally experienced staff, a critical factor for their global expansion plans. Industry executives have stressed the increasing difficulty in recruiting specialists with the necessary expertise for overseas operations.

China's rapid emergence as a center for developing cutting-edge medicines has surpassed the biopharmaceutical industry's ability to build a workforce capable of taking products global. This shortage is evident as the U.S. has denied approval for certain drugs tested exclusively in China, demanding multi-regional trials that better reflect U.S. clinical standards and patient diversity.

Efforts to bolster internal training and recruit international talent are underway, though companies like Hengrui and CanSino face high recruitment costs amid a global competition for expertise. Industry experts highlight that clearly defined global strategies and scientific ambitions are vital for Chinese firms to remain competitive and attract top-tier talent.