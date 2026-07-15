France's Football Generation: A New Era with Zidane

France's national football team is at a pivotal moment following their defeat by Spain in the World Cup semi-finals. This loss extends a sequence of setbacks, having previously exited from Euro 2024 and the Nations League at the same stage. Despite a squad rich in talent, including stars like Kylian Mbappe, France struggled to dominate against a tactically superior Spanish team.

With Didier Deschamps' 14-year influential tenure concluding post the third-place playoff, the team looks towards a new chapter. During Deschamps' reign, France repositioned itself as a force on the global stage, capturing the World Cup in 2018 and reaching the finals again in 2022. His would-be successor, Zinedine Zidane, looms as an expected appointment to steer the team towards harnessing their potential more effectively.

Zidane's potential role focuses less on discovering players and more on constructing a framework to exploit their high skill level collectively. Encouraging signs were evident during the tournament with new talents like Michael Olise emerging. However, the loss against Spain indicates substantial work is necessary to transform potential into consistent success. As Zidane prepares to assume leadership, the hope is to leverage the squad’s depth to translate near misses into triumphs, cementing a legacy of trophies rather than near-victories.